Chicago dealt five bids for long-sought casino

This rendering shows a proposed Bally's casino that would be located near Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street in Chicago. Courtesy of Bally's Corp.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Chicago casino game will be five-card draw.

Lightfoot's office on Friday announced the city received five proposals from a total of four development groups looking to build and operate the big-city mega-casino that city officials have been trying to land for decades.

After pushing back the original summer bidding deadline -- a move that suggested lukewarm industry interest in a highly taxed downtown gambling temple -- the city identified the contenders as Rhode Island-based Bally's Corp., Florida-based Hard Rock International, and two separate groups with proposals spearheaded by Chicago casino magnate Neil Bluhm's Rush Street Gaming.

Bally's submitted two separate proposals.

No wild cards were among the competing developers' chosen sites, proposing projects at or near McCormick Place, the vacant South Loop site known as "The 78" and the Chicago Tribune's Near North Side publishing plant.

