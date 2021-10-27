New South Elgin T.J. Maxx location opens Thursday after short move

T.J. Maxx is moving its South Elgin location a little south down Randall Road into the spot that used to be the home of Toys R Us. That space was divided for two new tenants. Rick West | Staff Photographer

T.J. Maxx in South Elgin has a new home, and it's not far from its old spot.

The off-price retailer will hold a grand opening Thursday after a move about a half-mile south to South Elgin Commons, next to Ross Dress for Less.

"Our newest store in South Elgin will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J. Maxx is known for," said Tim Miner, president of T.J. Maxx, in a news release.

The new space is a portion of the shuttered former Toys R Us location. The large retail space was divided into two smaller lots.

A representative from the village said officials don't currently have any applicants for the remaining half of the Toys R Us space or the former TJ Maxx location.

The new T.J. Maxx is about 1,000 square feet smaller than the old location at 352 Randall Road and features a new, easy-to-shop layout, spacious dressing rooms and a revamped queue for faster checkout.

The store will hold a grand opening at 8 a.m. Thursday, with reusable bags handed out to the first 500 customers.

T.J. Maxx has more than 1,200 stores in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

In the release, T.J. Maxx officials said as part of the grand opening celebration they will be donating $10,000 to YWCA Elgin.