Feder: Crain's Chicago Business cooks up deal with 'Check, Please!' creator David Manilow

David Manilow, who created and produced the long-running weekly food show "Check, Please!" on WTTW-Channel 11, is teaming up with Crain's Chicago Business as the publication looks to expand its coverage of arts and culture.

Starting today, Manilow will appear every Wednesday on "Crain's Daily Gist," the Monday-through-Thursday podcast hosted by Amy Guth.

In addition to covering restaurant openings and closings (and other news on the local food scene), Manilow and Guth will talk with a notable chef each week. Featured in this week's opener is Crazy Bird Chicken chef Larry Tucker.

"Check, Please!" ran for 19 years on WTTW, becoming one of the most popular weekly fixtures on the Window to the World Communications public television station.

