Bystronic opens new U.S. headquarters in Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- Bystronic Inc. next week will have a grand opening celebration for its new headquarters and manufacturing facility at 2200 W. Central Road in Hoffman Estates.

The 165,000-square-foot headquarters includes manufacturing and demonstration areas and will serve as the hub for U.S. business operations including sales, service, training, spare parts, assembly of new Bystronic machines and refurbishing of used Bystronic machinery.

"We are excited to strengthen our presence in the United States and call Hoffman Estates home for our new headquarters for the Americas," Robert St. Aubin, president Region Americas at Bystronic Group, said in a news release.

The manufacturing center here will allow the company to assemble machines in the U.S. and remove the need to import them from Europe, cutting delivery time by 33% and cutting shipping costs by 30%, it said.

Bystronic, based in Switzerland, employs over 200 employees in the U.S. with a notable increase this year as the company continues to grow. Bystronic is a global leader in the field of sheet metal processing. Its focus is on automation of the complete material and data flow during the cutting and bending process.