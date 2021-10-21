 

Pritzker touts job training program for electric vehicle industry

  • Gov. J.B. Pritzker hopes to provide incentives to lure manufacturers of electric vehicle charging stations and other related businesses.

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker hopes to provide incentives to lure manufacturers of electric vehicle charging stations and other related businesses. Blueroomstream.com file photo

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 10/21/2021 7:11 PM

As part of his plan to boost the number of electric vehicles on the road, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced a training program for the manufacture and repair of those cars to "attract people to some of the best-paying jobs in our economy."

The Electric Vehicle Energy Storage training program in downstate Bloomington is designed to lure jobs to Illinois and teach students the technical skills needed for the electric cars.

 

To further that goal, Pritzker is also hoping to provide incentives to lure manufacturers of electric vehicle charging stations and related businesses in the industry.

"Illinois is at the center of the action for investment and growth during this economic recovery, and nowhere is that more true than when it comes to electric vehicle manufacturing," Pritzker said.

