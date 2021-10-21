Peppeard Design opens of retail shop in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES -- Peppeard Design is opened a new design studio and retail shop, The Pep Line, featuring a line of home goods curated by owner Shannon Peppeard, at 201 Cedar Ave.

The shop is in a historic stone building built in 1835 on the corner of 2nd Street and Cedar Avenue. The Pep Line will carry many of the furniture and decor Peppeard uses when designing and styling clients' homes.

"I had been searching for a location that would be able to house our interior design studio (Peppeard Design) and our home goods line (The Pep Line) under one roof," said Peppeard, an interior designer.

"… We have been having fun over the last couple of weeks making the space reflect our design and style. Our design studio where we meet with clients is located upstairs, and our shop, The Pep Line, is on the main level," she said.

The Pep Line carries a wide variety of home goods such as sofas, ottomans, chairs, side tables, rugs, and lighting, all featured in vignettes and sections of the shop. Pieces of art, mirrors, greenery, planters, vases, seasonal decor and kitchen entertaining items are also part of the collection.

A grand opening is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.