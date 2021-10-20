Advocate fires 400+ workers who refused vaccines

Dr. Asim Nisar receives the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17, 2020, at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Advocate Aurora Health has fired more than 400 employees who refused vaccines. About 75,000 are employed by the hospital system. Courtesy of Advocate Health Care

Advocate Aurora Health, the largest hospital system in Illinois and Wisconsin, has fired more than 400 employees who refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Almost half of the 440 recently terminated employees worked part time, the company said in a statement. The number is less than 1% of about 75,000 employees.

Advocate is not providing a breakdown for the positions among those fired -- nurses, doctors or other employees -- and a spokesman declined to provide additional comment.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.