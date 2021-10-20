Advocate fires 400+ workers who refused vaccines
Updated 10/20/2021 3:37 PM
Advocate Aurora Health, the largest hospital system in Illinois and Wisconsin, has fired more than 400 employees who refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Almost half of the 440 recently terminated employees worked part time, the company said in a statement. The number is less than 1% of about 75,000 employees.
Advocate is not providing a breakdown for the positions among those fired -- nurses, doctors or other employees -- and a spokesman declined to provide additional comment.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.