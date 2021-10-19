Recovery Centers of America opens South Elgin location

SOUTH ELGIN -- Recovery Centers of America has opened an outpatient treatment facility at 460 Briargate Drive in South Elgin, just ten minutes from RCA's St. Charles inpatient treatment center.

"Since opening our inpatient facility over one year ago at St. Charles, RCA has treated nearly 1,000 patients," said Karen Wolownik Albert, CEO of RCA at St. Charles. "We look forward to now providing a full continuum of care including a convenient, nearby outpatient program at RCA at South Elgin."

The facility is accessible to substance use disorder patients seeking general outpatient treatment as well as intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization care. RCA's comprehensive outpatient programs at South Elgin include group and individual counseling, family therapy, recovery seminars, RCA Alumni Association support and wellness activities.

RCA at St. Charles opened in September 2020. Covering 125 acres and located less than 50 miles outside downtown Chicago, patients are able to receive convenient treatment close to home where family members can be involved in the treatment process, increasing the likelihood of maintaining recovery.

Recovery Centers of America, based in Pennsylvania, operates 10 inpatient substance use disorder treatment facilities in the United States.