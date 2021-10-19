After Hours: IntentGen Financial Partners

IntentGen Financial Partners in Naperville hosted a "Party with a Purpose" on Sept. 16, as a way to bring people together to celebrate, thank and support the great organizations that have helped the Naperville community and its surrounding areas thrive during the last 18 months.

Community members and IntentGen clients spent the evening enjoying an outdoor party atmosphere with food and music combined with generosity and community fellowship.

During the event, 11 local nonprofit organizations received a combined total $55,000 in direct donations. With IntentGen's dollar-for-dollar match of these gifts, there is a total impact of $110,00 that will go support these organizations as they continue to help the community grow and thrive.