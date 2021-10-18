Walgreens Flu Index shows activity up 23%

DEERFIELD -- On Monday, Walgreens launched its first Walgreens Flu Index for the 2021-2022 season, saying overall flu activity is 23% higher nationwide when compared to the same time last flu season.

The Walgreens Flu Index returns for its eighth season as a way to help communities track flu activity in their area and serve as a reminder to get an annual flu shot.

"The Walgreens Flu Index shows higher flu activity to date than what we saw last year during this same time, when we saw unprecedented low levels of flu due to people sheltering in place, wearing masks and record flu shots administered," said Kevin Ban, chief medical officer, Walgreens.

During the week of Oct. 3, Las Vegas and Nevada topped the list of markets and states for flu activity. This may be attributed to Las Vegas being a top tourist destination in the U.S., as well as increased face-to-face interaction and reduced preventive measures in certain regions, Walgreens said.

The flu index, walgreens.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=40d0763cd3cc42428b26f85202108469, is updated weekly each Tuesday.