Interior designer wins industry awards

NAPERVILLE -- Joan Kaufman, design director of Interior Planning & Design, Inc., of Naperville, has been named as the winner of the 2021 ASID Celebration of Design and Design Excellence Award for Universal Design and for Millwork Design and Detail.

Kaufman was selected from a variety of entries in the category. This year, the American Society of Interior Designers Illinois Chapter celebrated its awards program at the Mart River Park and Marshall's Landing in Chicago. Over 150 designers and design enthusiasts joined together to congratulate the winners.

The Design Excellence Awards recognizes design professionals that are either members of ASID or IIDA Illinois Chapters or registered interior designers in Illinois. Designers submitted their entries in over 50 categories including residential, contract, and product design.

A panel of distinguished interior design professionals from eight other ASID Chapters across the country reviewed the entries and selected category winners based on lighting, scale and proportion, color and composition, design creativity, function, and solutions appropriate to the design criteria. All entrants included an IMPACT statement -- a detailed explanation of how the project positively affected the users' lives or livelihoods.

"We are exceptionally pleased to have received the two ASID awards," Kaufman said. "The First Place Universal Design award was for a Streamwood accessible bathroom my team and I designed that was initially a challenge, but the end result was beautiful, functional and provided design features that significantly improved the clients' everyday lives in their home."