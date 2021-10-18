Daily Herald reporter honored as one of Illinois' top parks journalists

Photo courtesy of Trey ArlineDaily Herald reporter Trey Arline poses with his Illinois Association of Park Districts award at the Chevy Chase Country Club in Wheeling.

Daily Herald reporter Trey Arline has been honored as one of the state's top parks journalists by the Illinois Association of Park Districts.

Arline was nominated for the honor by the Bloomingdale Park District, which cited the "tremendous boost" to coverage of northern DuPage County communities, including park districts, since Arline took over the beat in 2020.

"Trey has proactively sought information to better inform our community," Bloomingdale Park District Executive Director Joe Potts said in a statement. "He genuinely cares about the people here and uses his position and his talents to help people where he can."

He gave as one example Arline's coverage of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic held March 8. Titled "Pair of centenarians among 800 seniors vaccinated in Itasca," the story highlighted people receiving their first Moderna vaccine through the collaborative efforts of the Itasca Park District, Itasca Community Library and the Roselle, Bloomingdale, Medinah, and Wood Dale park districts.

Arline received the award Friday at an awards gala at the Chevy Chase Country Club in Wheeling. Also honored are the staff of The Hinsdalean and Steve Sadin of the Lake County News-Sun.

Arline covers the communities of Bloomingdale, Roselle, Itasca and Wood Dale for the Daily Herald through a partnership with the nonprofit Report for America, which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. He also covers stories in the Round Lake area.

"This is the first award I've ever gotten for my work," Arline said. "I'm so thankful that the Bloomingdale Park District nominated me and understands how much it means for me to do this. I only want to get better from here."

"Trey has been a true advocate for the Roselle Park District's mission with the stories he has written about the events at the district," Roselle Park District Executive Director Lynn McAteer said.

Arline, the son of an Air Force veteran and child-care provider, lived in several countries growing up before returning to America. He arrived in the Chicago area from Las Vegas early in the COVID-19 pandemic and faced the challenge of developing his beat and meeting sources while most village offices were closed and meetings were fully remote.

Arline said his parents working for the public good inspired him to use his talents as a writer to become a journalist.