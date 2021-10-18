CDW to buy IT solutions company for $2.5 billion

CDW Corp., whose headquarters are in Lincolnshire, said Monday it has agreed to acquire Sirius Computer Solutions Inc. for $2.5 billion in cash. Daily Herald File Photo

LINCOLNSHIRE -- CDW Corp. Monday said it has agreed to acquire Sirius Computer Solutions Inc. for $2.5 billion in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments.

Sirius, based in San Antonio, Texas, is being purchased from an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a private investment firm.

Founded in 1980, Sirius is a leading provider of secure, technology-based solutions for approximately 3,900 large and mid-sized customers. One of the largest IT solutions integrators in the United States, Sirius generated 2020 net sales of $2.04 billion.

The acquisition is expected to close in December, CDW said.

The transaction is expected to significantly accelerate CDW's services and solutions capabilities and further enhance CDW's ability to solve customers' increasingly interconnected and complex technology challenges, the company said.

The combined company would have had 2020 net sales of $20.5 billion.

"As customers require increasingly complex and critical digital transformation initiatives, Sirius' broad portfolio of world-class technology-based solutions and services-led approach will immediately add to our capabilities to meet this demand," said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW.

CDW is a multibrand provider of computers and information technology solutions to business, government, education and health care customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.