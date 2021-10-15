After Hours: Salon Suites by JB
Updated 10/15/2021 12:07 PM
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting for Salon Suites by JB, 2760 Aurora Ave., Naperville. The event was facilitated with esteemed ambassadors and community members, as well as civic leaders Mayor Steve Chirico and Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kaylin Risvold.
