After Hours: Pure Health Center

A ribbon-tying ceremony and anniversary for Pure Health Center, a business in Arlington Heights was held Oct. 6. Located at 176 N. Arlington Heights Road, Pure Health Center offers premier psychotherapy services dedicated to helping clients gain healing through improved insight and empowerment. Front row: Annie Brown, Courtney Skula, Sara Calfee, Trustee Mary Beth Canty, Mayor Tom Hayes, Kate Schneider (owner), Emily Woods, Ann Marie Berg, Trustee Robin LaBedz, Pamela Smith. Back row: Trustee Thomas Schwingbeck Jr., Trustee Richard Baldino, Trustee James Bertucci, Trustee John Scaletta, Myron Nelson, Mackenzie Sullivan, Amanda Grabowy.