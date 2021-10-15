After Hours: Canine Club of Barrington

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and the village of Barrington gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 12 to celebrate the opening of Canine Country Club of Barrington located at 340 Lageschulte St. in Barrington. Ribbon-cutting ceremony attendees (from left): Suzanne Corr (Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce); Dennis Kelly (FGMK Insurance Agency, Inc.); Scott Anderson (village of Barrington); Sharon and Amanda Orlowski (Canine Country Club of Barrington); Nicholas Wiley (Aloha Restoration Co.); and Charlotte Neault (Barrington Bank & Trust Co. N.A.).