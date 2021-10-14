McGurren sues WTMX parent over claims against Eric Ferguson

Former co-host Melissa McGurren accused Eric Ferguson of creating an "unbearable" work environment and has sued the radio station's parent company alleging it didn't investigate claims and defamed her over them.

Former co-host Melissa McGurren, who accused radio host Eric Ferguson of creating an "unbearable" work environment, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the radio station's parent company claiming it either never looked into her claims or the investigation was a "sham."

McGurren worked at Hubbard Radio Chicago's WTMX 101.9-FM station that's more popularly known as The Mix for more than two decades before leaving in 2020.

McGurren left her job because she could no longer stand Ferguson's harassment and management's refusal to do anything about it, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in Cook County circuit court.

"It's become clear that the problems at The Mix go much deeper than a radio personality that behaved very badly for a long time.

"Hubbard Radio Chicago perpetuated the culture that made a toxic workplace possible. They cannot lie their way out of this problem. We will hold them accountable," said McGurren's attorney Carmen Caruso.

An attorney for Hubbard Radio Chicago didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

• For more, see the story at chicago.suntimes.com.