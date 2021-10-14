Feder: Crain's adds 'Juice' to politics coverage

Crain's is launching Juice, a new daily morning email focusing on "the intersection of power and politics.

Chicago's next mayoral election may be 16 months away, but Crain's Chicago Business is about to expand its coverage of politics and government in a big way.

Monday will mark the launch of Juice, a new daily morning email focusing on "the intersection of power and politics."

Written by Crain's savvy reporters Greg Hinz and A.D. Quig, it will include contributions from Washington-based public policy journalist Dan Vock.

Along with the newsletter, Quig will host "A.D. Q&A," a new weekly podcast featuring in-depth conversations with key newsmakers.

