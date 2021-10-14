City Auto Group purchases Flag Chevrolet in Grayslake
Updated 10/14/2021 2:57 PM
GRAYSLAKE -- City Auto Group, co-owned by Anthony Scala and Shawn Kohli, has purchased Flag Chevrolet at 1000 E. Belvidere Road, renaming it City Chevrolet of Grayslake.
This is the fourth dealership to join the City family, and auto group's first Chevy store.
After opening City Volkswagen of Chicago in 2019, Scala and Kohli added second and third City Volkswagen dealerships in quick succession in Evanston and Highland, Indiana, over the following two years.
The location on Belvidere Road has a history of dealerships stretching back more than 20 years, and City Auto Group said it is excited to build upon that legacy.

