Suburban toy company promotes Winick

VERNON HILLS -- Learning Resources, an award-winning educational toy company, Wednesday announced the promotion of Sari Winick as its first chief marketing officer.

Winick will oversee global brand strategy, advertising, insights and analytics as well as e-Commerce and digital marketing initiatives in a more integrated approach across the company's three brands: Learning Resources, hand2mind and Educational Insights. Winick's new role will unlock incremental growth opportunities, build each brands' awareness, and identify market expansion initiatives, the company said.

"As the new architect of growth for our companies, Sari will be leading our transformation on a global scale," said Rick Woldenberg, chief executive officer of Learning Resources, Educational Insights and hand2mind. "She will be charged with increasing marketing collaboration across the companies and leading cross-company growth initiatives."

Winick joined hand2mind, an educational resources company, in 2019 as senior vice president of marketing, where she managed the Marketing and Creative Services functions

Prior to hand2mind, Winick held various senior management positions leading marketing teams in the consumer goods and health care industries. Most recently, she served as vice president of marketing at Lundbeck.