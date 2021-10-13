Reflejos wins 9 awards at national conference

Reflejos, the Daily Herald's weekly bilingual newspaper, won nine awards recognizing design, editorial content, marketing initiatives and its bilingual format at the 39th annual National Association of Hispanic Publications virtual conference.

This year's convention honored the work of publications that stretch from coast to coast and Puerto Rico.

Reflejos won Gold awards were for outstanding college and career guides and for marketing business partnerships.

Three Silver awards were given for an article recognizing a young entrepreneur, a marketing piece announcing the paper's 2019 awards and recognition as an outstanding bilingual publication.

Four Bronze awards honored its annual Health & Wellness editions, an article that highlighted a local couple's efforts to keep the community healthy, a front page design and a column on diversity written for the Daily Herald and Reflejos.

"We are honored with all of these amazing awards during a very challenging year," said Reflejos Manager Linda Siete. "Reflejos worked to make sure we were getting the most informative content to our readers, regarding health issues, employment opportunities and information to our small business owners so that they could maintain and receive any help being made available. Being recognized by your peers for your work is what is most gratifying."