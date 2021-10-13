Caravel Autism Health to open two more suburban centers

Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum, has announced plans to add two new centers to serve families in Chicago's Northwest suburbs. Caravel's newest locations will be in Rolling Meadows and Crystal Lake, with both centers scheduled to open later this fall.

Caravel's clinicians specialize in working with children with autism and their families. Caravel offers evaluation, diagnosis and Applied Behavior Analysis therapy. ABA therapy is evidence-based treatment that helps children who are on the autism spectrum develop skills, create connections and gain confidence.

Caravel also offers support and counseling for families.

"When a young child is diagnosed with autism, timing is critical," said Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "One of our primary objectives as an organization is working to ensure that families have access to the highest quality autism care in the field."

The centers will be at 1951 Rohlwing Road, Suite C, Rolling Meadows, and 402 Federal Drive, Crystal Lake.