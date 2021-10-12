Meet Chicago Northwest welcomes Mecum Chicago 2021

SCHAUMBURG -- Mecum Auctions, the world's largest collector car auction company, will hold Mecum Chicago 2021 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center October 21-23.

An estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, hot rods and custom cars will cross the auction block. Tickets are $20 in advance online, and $30 at the door.

"We are very excited to welcome Mecum Chicago 2021 back to the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel," said Heather Larson, president of Meet Chicago Northwest, the tourism arm of the Northwest suburbs. "This event is the largest annual collector car auction in the Midwest and it is broadcast on NBC Sports, bringing national exposure to Chicago Northwest."

The Patrick M. Hurst Collection of fifty vehicles includes 42 offered during the auction at no reserve. Among the selection is a 1955 Chevrolet 3800 pickup that was recently restored and a 1938 Packard Super 8 Convertible Coupe with a 356-cubic-inch inline 8-cylinder engine.

For more information and tickets, visit Mecum.com.