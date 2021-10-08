Walgreens expands program to supply vitamins to pregnant women

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Friday said more than 300 million women and children around the world have received life-changing vitamins and minerals through its eight-year partnership with Vitamin Angels.

The two organizations also announced a new goal: Reaching 500 million women and children by the end of August 2025, which is the end of WBA's fiscal year.

"This milestone with Vitamin Angels is remarkable and exemplifies the commitment we have to the health and well-being of women and children around the world," said Richard Ellis, vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility, WBA. "I'm extremely proud of our partnership and the work we continue to do to help people lead healthier and happier lives."

Since 2013, WBA has supported Vitamin Angels' efforts to provide vitamins and minerals to undernourished women and children worldwide. Vitamin Angels helps at-risk populations in need -- specifically pregnant women, new mothers and children under five -- gain access to life-changing vitamins and minerals.

Vitamin Angels has program partners in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and in 65 additional countries. Last month, WBA and Vitamin Angels announced a new, prenatal vitamin pilot program in 16 of its Walgreens stores on the South Side and West Side of Chicago.