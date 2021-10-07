Italian ice and custard shop opens in Park Ridge

PARK RIDGE -- A Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard franchise recently opened at 157 N. Northwest Hwy. in Park Ridge.

The chain uses fresh fruit in its Italian ice with a rotating daily selection from over 90 flavors.

Rita's first opened its doors in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, in 1984, and the chain has grown to nearly 600 shops nationwide.

The franchise is owned by Jim Haran and Jill Spellman, who previously ran another location. The couple and their five kids are looking forward to running a family-owned business in the Park Ridge area.

"Park Ridge is such a thriving and family-friendly neighborhood and we are excited to be a part of it," Spellman said.