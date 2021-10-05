New St. Charles business heating up scene with its handcrafted hot sauce

St. Charles aldermen have agreed to revise the city's code so Gindo's Spice of Life can sell packaged liquor. Aldermen also approved a liquor license for the business. Courtesy of Shaw Media

A new business in St. Charles that sells handcrafted fresh pepper hot sauces is moving ahead with plans to partner with local breweries and wineries.

At Monday's St. Charles City Council meeting, aldermen approved revising the city's code so Gindo's Spice of Life can sell packaged liquor. Aldermen also approved a liquor license for the business, which is owned by husband and wife Christopher and Mary Ginder.

The couple, which started Gindo's in 2011, recently purchased a 2,700-square-foot manufacturing space at 2002 W. Main St., Suite P, in the Main Street Commerce Center. The building has warehouse space, a walk-in freezer and cooler, a production area, large steam kettles and automated bottling and labeling machines.

Plans are to use a 400-square-foot space in the building to sell Gindo's hot sauces and a small selection of curated local craft beer and wine. The beer and wine would not be consumed on site.

The retail space will also serve as a showroom and a conference room for small business meetings and chamber of commerce events.

"Gindo's Spice of Life mission is to inspire creativity in the kitchen and support local farms and businesses," states Gindo's business plan.