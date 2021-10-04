Illinois' richest person compares Chicago to Afghanistan, hints of moving firm's headquarters

In this screen grab from video, billionaire Ken Griffin talks to the Economic Club of Chicago on Monday.

Billionaire Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of the hedge fund Citadel, hinted Monday that he might move his company's headquarters from Chicago, saying the crime makes the city more akin to a war-torn country.

"It's becoming ever more difficult to have this as our global headquarters, a city which has so much violence," Griffin said. "I mean Chicago is like Afghanistan, on a good day, and that's a problem."

His comments came during a discussion at the Economic Club of Chicago where he shared his thoughts on such topics as COVID-19 vaccine mandates, cryptocurrency, remote working, government spending and rising inflation.

