Convergint doubles footprint in Germany

SCHAUMBURG -- Convergint said Monday it has acquired Keyotel, a leading security integrator across Germany. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As a result of this acquisition, Convergint will double its footprint across Germany, establish an office in Frankfurt, and further strengthen its service to global customers, the security systems company said.

Founded in 2009, Keyotel provides a wide range of services from design to installation and service of electronic security across Germany. The company's clientele is comprised of more than 600 customers, ranging from large industrial companies to small and medium-sized businesses, military facilities, hotel chains and more.

"Convergint has had the opportunity to work with Keyotel leadership and colleagues on many projects. They've provided us with great support from both a project and service perspective across all of Germany," said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint.

Convergint is a $1.7 billion global systems integrator that designs, installs and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, financial automation, building automation and audiovisual systems.