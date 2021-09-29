 

Feder: Sun-Times, WBEZ close to partnership deal, sources say

Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 9/29/2021 6:10 AM

The Chicago Sun-Times and public radio station WBEZ 91.5-FM would combine ownership under an agreement that could be announced this week, sources said.

The board of Chicago Public Media, nonprofit parent company of WBEZ, is expected to vote on the plan in a closed meeting Wednesday night.

 

Board approval is not assured, sources said, and the deal could still fall through. Officials of Chicago Public Media would not respond to requests for comment.

Spearheading the proposal is Michael Sacks, the Chicago businessman who's been principal investor in the Sun-Times since 2019.

While continuing to cover the newspaper's financial losses, Sacks is said to have been looking for a compatible partner to take over the company.

