Exelon to refurbish Illinois nuclear plants

WARRENVILLE -- Exelon Generation said it is moving to fill 650 vacant positions across the state and jump-starting more than $300 million in capital projects over the next five years at its Illinois nuclear power plants in Byron and Dresden.

Those decisions were prompted by the Illinois General Assembly's approval of clean energy legislation that preserves the state's nuclear energy plants, Exelon said.

"With this landmark legislation in place, we are moving quickly to restaff and refuel all of our nuclear plants for 24/7 operation, producing carbon-free, baseload electricity for more than 10 million homes and businesses," said Dave Rhoades, Exelon's chief nuclear officer. "These plants are not only important for the clean energy they produce, but they are massive economic engines for their local communities, contributing more than $1.6 billion to Illinois' (gross domestic product) each year."

Projects include overhauling main generators, replacing large transformers, upgrading a fiber optic control system and replacing various pumps, motors and piping in the plants. Most of the projects will occur during refueling outages starting next year and will include more than 1,500 electricians, pipe fitters, welders, carpenters and other tradespeople from across Illinois to perform the work, Exelon said.