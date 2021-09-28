Home sale sets record for Elmhurst, broker says

The residence at 207 E. South St. in Elmhurst is the highest closed residential sale on record for the city of Elmhurst. Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Chicago

ELMHURST -- A home on East South Street sold for $3.3 million on Sept. 17, setting a record for highest price of a home sold in Elmhurst, brokers involved in the sale said.

John Lawrence, manager broker of the Elmhurst office of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Chicago, said its broker, Juliet Mills of The Mills Group, participated in the sale of the six-bedroom, eight bathroom house.

Built in 2012 on a 225-foot-deep lot, the residence at 207 E. South St. spans 9,456 square feet. Outside, there's a covered front porch, in-ground pool, hot tub, patios. a fireplace and mature landscaping. Inside there's a two-story foyer with an curved front staircase, a great room with a fireplace -- one of four throughout the home, a full bar and a screened porch.

The house produced the highest closed residential sale on record for the city of Elmhurst, Lawrence said in a news release.

"It was a great feeling to represent my clients in the purchase of their dream home," Mills added.