Gurnee's first Popeyes taking shape; US Bank to follow next door

Construction is underway on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen ion the site of the former Uno Pizzeria & Grill in the Grand Hunt Center strip mall in Gurnee. A new US Bank location will be built next door. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is being built on the site of the former Uno Pizzeria & Grill in the Grand Hunt Center strip mall, which is anchored by a Target and Home Depot in Gurnee. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Work is underway on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen where the Uno Pizzeria & Grill stood near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Hunt Club Road in Gurnee.

When completed, it will be the only Popeyes in Gurnee. The nearest locations currently are in Waukegan, North Chicago and Round Lake Beach.

Assistant Village Administrator Jack Linehan said the project is still in the permit process and there are no estimates of when the Popeyes will open.

In June, the village board approved a plan to level the Uno's at the strip mall anchored by Target and Home Depot and build two businesses in its place, the Popeyes and a US Bank,

The Unos at 6593 Grand Ave. was demolished over the summer and foundations for both the Popeyes and the US Bank have been poured.

The Popeyes will be on the western end of the old Unos site. On Tuesday, crews were at work putting up the wood frame of what will be the building.

According to village documents, there will be five signs for the Popeyes erected on the site.

The US Bank will be on the eastern end of the old Unos site. At present, the US Bank site only has foundation work finished.