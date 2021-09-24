After Hours

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated new chamber member Compass Mortgage with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 22, held at the chamber's location, 106 W. Wilson Street.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration, along with loan officer Matt Moore. Among the well-wishers were Matt's wife, Ranja and children Maya and Remy, other family members, and fellow Compass Mortgage employees. Other attendees included Margaret Perreault, president and CEO of the Batavia Chamber; Shirley Mott, Batavia Chamber communications and membership coordinator; Chamber ambassadors and fellow Chamber members.

Compass Mortgage is the "Home to a Better Mortgage Experience," with their main office in Warrenville. Local loan officer, Matt Moore, shares this passion and makes it his priority to help his clients navigate the home ownership process smoothly. Says Matt, "at Compass Mortgage, we provide the best mortgage experience there is. Come and see for yourself!" For more information about Compass Mortgage, contact Matt at (630) 797-8904. Visit their website at www.compmort.com.