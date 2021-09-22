Wintrust receives naming rights to sports complex

ROSEMONT -- Wintrust Financial Corp. said it has signed a multiyear marketing partnership and will receive naming rights to the newly constructed Wintrust Sports Complex at Bedford Park.

Scheduled to open this fall, the Wintrust Sports Complex will feature 100,000 square feet of indoor volleyball and basketball courts; a family entertainment center with laser tag, arcade games and esports lounge; and The Grille bar and restaurant.

Through the partnership, Wintrust will be the official banking partner of Bedford Park, located in Cook County just south of Midway Airport.

"We are excited to get to work with Wintrust, a valued community partner of ours that will aide us in our business and economic development goals for our community," said David Brady, Bedford Park village president.

Rosemont-based Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $45 billion whose common stock is traded on the Nasdaq market.