Feder: Friends rally to support moribund Chicago Reporter

It's been a year since The Chicago Reporter abruptly went on hiatus, halting the crucial work of the nonprofit investigative news organization focusing on race, equity and justice.

Now nearly 100 prominent journalists and community leaders have formed Friends of the Chicago Reporter to urge its reinstatement as the local media treasure approaches its 50th anniversary next year.

The independent group is headed by Laura Washington, Sun-Times columnist, ABC 7 political analyst and former editor and publisher of the Reporter.

"We are thrilled and grateful for the support of so many journalists and community and civic leaders who have officially signed on to this crucial campaign," Washington said.

