Feder: Chicago's broadcast museum announces new leadership

As the Museum of Broadcast Communications prepares to bounce back after the pandemic and works to redefine its mission, there's a new boss in the front office.

Jim Carlton, a Chicago brand marketing executive and member of the museum's board of directors, was named interim executive director Wednesday. He's the third chief of the nonprofit institution since founder Bruce DuMont stepped down in 2017.

Carlton succeeds Susy Schultz, the veteran journalist who served as executive director since July 2019. She previously was president of Public Narrative (formerly Community Media Workshop), the nonprofit community media training organization.

