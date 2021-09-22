Buffalo Grove approves plan for Ricky Rockets, retail center

Buffalo Grove trustees have approved plans for a new mixed-use development along Lake-Cook Road that will be highlighted by a 9,000-square-foot Ricky Rockets gas station and convenience store. Courtesy of Village of Buffalo Grove

Drivers traveling along Lake-Cook Road in Buffalo Grove soon will have another place to fill their tanks with gas and their stomachs with pizza, burgers and pulled pork sandwiches.

Village trustees this week approved a mixed-use development featuring a Ricky Rockets gas station and convenience store on a 7.6-acre site at the northeast corner of Lake-Cook Road and Lexington Drive.

The project will include the 9,000-square-foot Ricky Rockets, a car wash, a 4,800-square-foot retail center with a drive-through restaurant and a doughnut shop.

Bluestone Single Tenant Properties is redeveloping the property that formerly housed a 100,000-square-foot office building.

Approval Monday included a rezoning of the property to commercial planned development zoning, vacation of an existing easement and variations to the zoning ordinance and the sign code. The village board also approved the development improvement agreement, which will pave the way for construction.

The village's planning and zoning commission previously recommended approval by a unanimous vote.

The gas station will have 24 fuel positions, while the convenience store will be considerably larger than comparable businesses in the market, which usually range from 4,400 and 5,500 square feet, according to Bluestone's Michael MacKinnon.

MacKinnon said Ricky Rockets also will offer made-to-order meals from its kitchen.

"We're going to capture a lot of new revenue for our budget," Trustee Joanne Johnson said. "This is great for our taxpayers. It will be convenient for people entering the village on the east side, coming home from work. People that are driving through who don't necessarily live in the village will be graciously paying gas tax to us."