Next Arlington Heights meeting on affordable housing project Monday, Sept. 27

Crescent Place, a 40-unit affordable housing apartment complex, is proposed for 310 W. Rand Road in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

The Arlington Heights village board will continue its extensive discussion and consideration of a proposed 40-unit affordable housing complex during a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.

Nearly four hours into review of the Crescent Place apartments on Monday night, the board agreed just before midnight to continue the discussion a week later, given the lateness of the hour and expectation of perhaps two more hours of public comment and board deliberation.

At that point in the virtual meeting, an hour of public comment had followed initial comments and questions from trustees and extensive presentations by the village staff and the developers.

Housing Trust Group and Turnstone Development Corp. are partnering in the development of the proposed four-story, 45,000-square-foot building at 310 W. Rand Road on a commercially zoned site that's been vacant for nearly two decades.

Because of another anticipated capacity crowd, village officials also plan to hold the next meeting via Zoom and the village's cable channel.

"My goal is to make sure everybody has a full and fair opportunity to be heard," said Mayor Tom Hayes.