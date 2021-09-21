Gas station renovation plan gets preliminary approval in Des Plaines

The owner of a gas station at 10 W. Golf Road in Des Plaines wants to renovate and open a convenience store. Courtesy of City of Des Plaines

A plan to renovate a Des Plaines gas station and replace service bays with a convenience store received preliminary approval from the city council Monday.

The proposal would significantly alter the Marathon station at 10 W. Golf Road, which is on the northwest corner of Golf and Mount Prospect roads.

Business owner Faris Samawi wants to eliminate three service bays in the 2,047-square-foot building there and replace them with a 1,208-square-foot retail area, city documents indicate.

The store would be open daily and sell snacks, beverages, cigarettes, lottery tickets and various other sundries.

Other exterior, interior and facade changes are planned as well.

For example, the number of fuel pumps would shrink from 10 to five. Also, three sheds on the property would be removed.

New fencing, new landscaping and other aesthetic elements have been proposed, too.

Under city zoning rules, the new architectural design requires a conditional use permit. The city council tentatively approved such a permit Monday without opposition.

Fourth Ward Alderman Artur Zadrozny spoke in favor of the plan. The station is in his ward and he's been a customer there, he said.

"It's nice that it's going to be remodeled," Zadrozny said.

No other aldermen commented on the plan. Fifth Ward Alderman Carla Brookman and 8th Ward Alderman Shamoon Ebrahimi were absent.

A final vote is expected Oct. 4.