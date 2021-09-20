Stocks drop the most since May on worries over China, Fed
Updated 9/20/2021 3:13 PM
U.S. stocks had their biggest drop since May as traders worried about potential ripple effects if a debt-laden Chinese real estate company defaults and the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will signal that it will pull back its supports for markets and the economy.
The S&P 500 fell 1.7% Monday. It had been down as much as 2.9% earlier.
Hong Kong's main index dropped 3.3%, its biggest loss since July, over worries that the huge Chinese developer Evergrande could collapse.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.31% as investors turned to lower-risk assets.
