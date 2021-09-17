Des Plaines considering $47,753 grant for new restaurant

The former Tap House Grill space at 1472 Market St. in Metropolitan Square will serve as the future home of At 7, a restaurant and bar. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, July 2021

Des Plaines officials are considering giving a restaurateur a nearly $47,753 grant to help finance renovations in a soon-to-open downtown eatery.

Owner Ron Kammo has requested the sum for At 7, which he plans to open at 1472 Market St.

The money would come from a city program that helps entrepreneurs pay for interior renovations and construction projects.

Grants normally are capped at $15,000. Kammo has requested more funds due to the scope of the project, which city documents indicate has an estimated cost of more than $130,000.

A new floor, new draft beer lines, new bathroom vanities and a new ceiling are among the planned improvements, documents indicate.

If approved, the grant will cover about half the cost of expenses eligible for city funds.

The city council also is set to tentatively approve a liquor license for At 7 on Monday. Kammo is requesting permission to sell booze both for on-site consumption and in bulk as a retailer, documents indicate.

At 7 will open in space that last was home to Tap House Grill, which closed last year after about six years in business.

Earlier this summer, Kammo said he expected At 7 would open by Labor Day. He's now hoping to open by late October or early November, once local and state liquor licenses are approved.

"I'm very excited," said Kammo, who also owns Q Bar & Grill in Schiller Park. "This is going to be a winner for us."

Monday's meeting is set for 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St. It will be livestreamed at desplaines.org/accessdesplaines, and it will air on local cable Channel 17.