New design firm opens in Elgin

ELGIN -- Courtney Wright, a longtime businesswoman and small business owner, has started a new venture to design business spaces.

Design Art Group is a design, project management and production company that enhances business space. It creates custom wall graphics and signs to visually enhance a business and convey its values and culture, Wright said.

"We can take a current business's space from canvas to completion and give their clients a sense of what they represent as a brand, just by walking through their doors," she said.

Design Art Group has also introduced a new collection of acrylic decor, designed by Wright and manufactured through her Showcase Acrylics business. These versatile pieces come in custom colors and unique sizes with signature laser etching, available for purchase by the trades, a business or consumers.

In addition to Showcase Acrylics, Wright also owns Gemini Builds It! in Elgin.