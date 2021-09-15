DuPage Medical Group to become Duly Health and Care

The DuPage Medical Group, which has a number of medical offices in the suburbs including this one in Wheaton, is being renamed Duly Health and Care. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

DOWN­ERS GROVE -- DuPage Medical Group Wednesday said it will be renamed Duly Health and Care because of its continued growth and evolution.

Earlier this month, DuPage Medical Group announced an intended merger with Quincy Medical Group, a large physician-directed practice encompassing 155 providers in 35 specialties, spanning 18 locations in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

"Our name is changing, but our commitment to improving all aspects of the health and care journey will continue on," said Steve Nelson, co-chairman of the board and chief executive officer. DuPage Medical Group is the largest physician-owned independent medical group in Illinois.

The Duly name honors the organization's 50-plus year legacy, while embodying its aspiration to challenge the expected and deliver the extraordinary in health and care, the medical organization said.

In the coming months, as it fully transitions to the Duly name, the organization will continue its work on delivering a seamless care experience for the people and communities it serves, it said.

"After all, Duly is much more than a name -- it's a promise to practice health and care as intended," Nelson said.

Duly Health and Care will be the largest independent, multi-specialty, physician-directed medical group in the Midwest with more than 900 primary care and specialty care physicians and more than 6,000 team members, in over 150 locations.