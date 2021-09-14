Pampered Chef debuts online platform

ADDISON -- Pampered Chef has launched Table, a wholly owned, digital platform that enables its consultants to host virtual cooking parties.

Pampered Chef, a leader in the direct selling industry, said Table meets the rapidly growing demand for virtual experiences. The platform, a first for the prepared meals industry, is available now to all Pampered Chef consultants and customers across the U.S. and Canada.

"Like so many industries, our virtual business has been growing steadily over the years and the pandemic only amplified that growth," said Pampered Chef CEO Andrew Treanor. "Our consultants have been using a variety of social platforms and digital tools to engage their audiences virtually -- and they've been craving their own place to party; a place designed with their exact needs in mind."

Table enables social connections as well as live video engagement to facilitate relationship-building. It helps people solve their mealtime challenges and includes a virtual kitchen experience -- an immersive and enjoyable way to learn about products and recipes. It will also feature a customizable content feed for consultants to share images, videos, product catalogs, recipes, interactive games and quizzes with their customers.

To learn more about the Table platform, visit table.pamperedchef.com.

Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading provider of mealtime solutions delivered by a community of 65,000 kitchen consultants.