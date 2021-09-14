Discover named title sponsor of NHL Winter Classic

RIVERWOODS -- Discover, the National Hockey League and Turner Sports Tuesday announced an expansive partnership, highlighted by Discover being named title sponsor of the NHL Winter Classic.

The 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic will take place on Saturday, Jan. 1, when the St. Louis Blues visit the Minnesota Wild at Target Field, with exclusive presentation of the game on TNT network.

The agreement builds on Discover's more than a decadelong support for the NHL and is the first major brand partnership announced as part of Turner Sports' inaugural season of NHL coverage. Discover's designation as the Official Credit Card and the Official Bank of the NHL in the U.S. will be featured prominently throughout promotions surrounding one of the NHL's marquee events, Discover said.

"When Discover extended our partnership with the NHL, we committed to deliver unique experiences to hockey's passionate fan base while helping consumers achieve brighter financial futures. And there is not a more unique experience for hockey fans than NHL's Winter Classic," said Kate Manfred, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Discover.

The Winter Classic is the NHL's annual regular-season outdoor game held on New Year's Day. Discover will also be featured as sponsor of the Discover Second Intermission Report throughout Turner Sports' inaugural season of NHL game coverage.