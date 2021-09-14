Bidet toilet seat maker partners with Home Depot

CRYSTAL LAKE -- Bio Bidet by Bemis, one of America's leading makers and retailers of bidet toilet seats, said Tuesday it has entered into a retail distribution partnership with Home Depot.

Home Depot will offer a curated selection of Bio Bidet by Bemis products, including the HD-5000 Bidet Seat, via the Home Depot website and in 52 select Home Depot stores across the U.S.

Home Depot is the world's largest chain of home improvement stores.

"Bio Bidet's long-term success in the direct-to-consumer channel has proved that a great number of people truly are ready for a revolutionized bathroom experience that provides improved hygiene while also promoting overall wellness," said James Amburgey, director of business unit development for Bio Bidet by Bemis. "This is why we're thrilled that The Home Depot has selected our brand to grow this dynamic market segment, with a curated selection of advanced bidet products that will grow bathroom accessory sales, both in-store and online."

Founded in 2008, Crystal Lake-based Bio Bidet by Bemis also makes bidet attachments and smart home accessories. Its parent company is Bemis Manufacturing Co., the world's largest toilet seat manufacturer.