New plan to redevelop Charlestowne Mall emerges

In December 2017, the owner of Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles closed the interior shops and enclosed space. Rick West | Staff Photographer, October 2017

The partnership of S.R. Jacobson Development Corp. and Lormax Stern Development Co. LLC. have entered into a purchase agreement for the former Charlestowne Mall property with the current owner, the Krausz Cos. In December 2017, Kraus closed the interior shops and enclosed mall space at the center. Anchors Von Maur and Classic Cinemas Charlestowne 18 remain in the mall.

Plans call for retaining Classic Cinemas and Von Maur and demolishing the other mall buildings. The Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant and Starbucks/Verizon buildings located near the mall also would be retained.

The proposal also calls for 40,000 square feet of new commercial development along Main Street as well as putting in a hotel pad to accommodate a 135-room hotel. Plans also call for 325 garden apartments in three-story buildings on the eastern portion of the site and 208 townhouses on the northern portion of the site.

A community center with a pool and other amenities would serve those residents.

The submitted application and plans are posted on the city website at stcharlesil.gov/projects/charlestowne-mall-redevelopment.

The project will be scheduled for review at upcoming meetings of the plan commission and the city council's planning and development committee in October.