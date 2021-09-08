TEDx conference returns to Naperville

NAPERVILLE -- A version of the well-known TED Talk conference will return to Naperville Saturday, Oct. 2, with a number of speakers and workshops.

TEDxNaperville will take place at North Central College. Speakers include a digital communications expert, an extreme skier and fear expert, a street art developer and a prison reformer.

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to "ideas worth spreading." There are also thousands of independently organized and licensed TEDx events held around the world.

Parts of TEDxNaperville can be attended virtually, said founder and organizer Arthur Zards.

"So much has happened so fast, no one has had time to pause. We want people to allow for that to happen," Zards said in a news release. "We want to gift our attendees a time of empowerment to reflect."

Tickets range from $20 to $75 and are available, along with the conference lineup, at www.tedxnaperville.com.