Aptar completes acquisition of Voluntis

CRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup Inc. said it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Voluntis, a digital medical therapeutics company based in France with U.S. headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptar has acquired a 64.6% stake in the company and gained approval of the French Ministry of Economy under foreign investment clearance regulations, it said. Aptar said it also intends to file a tender offer with the French Markets Authority to implement a squeeze-out on the remaining outstanding shares of Voluntis.

Aptar purchased the majority stake in Voluntis from the company's reference shareholders and certain members of the management at a price of 8.70 euros per share.

Aptar designs and makes a broad range of drug-delivery systems, consumer dispensing products and active material science solutions.

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis' software solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams.