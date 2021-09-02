Warehouse workers in Des Plaines end strike after reaching deal with Sysco

Members of Teamsters Local 703 picketed this week outside the Sysco warehouse in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Teamsters Local 703

The Teamsters Local 703 union reached a tentative agreement with Sysco, ending Des Plaines warehouse workers' four-day strike, union officials said. The terms were not released.

After months without progress on negotiating a new contract, warehouse workers in Des Plaines went on strike Monday over working conditions and lack of respect for essential workers, according to a news release from Teamsters Local 703. Warehouse employees have been working without a contract since February 2020.

Last week, Local 703 members voted to authorize the strike with 99% approval, and Teamsters Local 710 members who work as drivers for Sysco refused to cross the picket line, the news release said.

Union members were to vote on the contract late Thursday. The warehouse workers and drivers will return to work in the next 24 hours, the news release said.